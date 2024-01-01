Aula Ottagona

Monti, Esquilino & San Lorenzo

Hidden behind a stark rectangular facade, the Aula Ottagona (Octangonal Classroom) was once part of the Diocletian Bath complex. In the 1920s the huge cupola was used as a planetarium. The beautiful vaulted space is now part of the Museo Nazionale Romano and hosts occasional temporary exhibitions.

