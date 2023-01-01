Housed within the splendidly restored Palazzo Merulana, this impressive museum exhibits artworks sourced from the Elena and Claudio Cerasi Foundation (the Cerasis own the construction firm responsible for major projects such as the MAXXI). The majority of the pieces on display come from Roman and Italian artists active in the first half of the 20th century, including de Chirico, Pirandello and Capagrossi. Additional perks include a spacious outdoor terrace, stylish coffee bar and excellent gift shop. Audio guides cost €5.