Museo Storico della Liberazione

The apartment block at Via Tasso 145 was the headquarters of the German SS during the Nazi occupation of Rome (1943–44), and now a small and sombre museum recounts the story the reign of terror in the city. Members of the local Resistance were interrogated, tortured and imprisoned here and you can still see graffiti scrawled on the walls by condemned prisoners. Exhibits include photos, documents and artefacts charting the events of the occupation. English-language audio guides are provided.

To enter, ring the bell for apartment 2.