Chiesa Dio Padre Misericordioso

If you're a contemporary architecture buff, it's well worth searching out this modern, minimalist church in the suburbs. A Richard Meier creation built using white concrete, stucco, gleaming travertine and 976 sq m of glass, it's an exercise in dazzling lightness, making use of the play of light inside and out. The structure is flanked on one side by three graduated concrete, sail-like shells, while on the other a four-storey atrium connects the church with a community centre.