Resembling a mini Colosseum, the Teatro di Marcello is the star turn of the dusty Area Archeologica del Teatro di Marcello e del Portico di Ottavia, a small site containing a smattering of ancient ruins. The 20,000-capacity theatre was planned by Julius Caesar and completed in 11 BC by Augustus who named it after a favourite nephew, Marcellus. In the 16th century, a palazzo, which now contains several exclusive apartments, was built on top of the original structure.