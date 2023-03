Home to Italy’s Chamber of Deputies, this baroque palazzo was built by Bernini in 1653, expanded by Carlo Fontana in the late 17th century, and given an art nouveau facelift in 1918. Visits take in the mansion's lavish reception rooms and the main chamber where the 630 deputies debate beneath a beautiful Liberty-style skyline.

The obelisk outside was brought from Heliopolis in Egypt by Augustus to celebrate his victory over Cleopatra and Mark Antony in 30 BC.