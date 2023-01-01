Chiesa di Sant’Ivo alla Sapienza

Hidden in the porticoed courtyard of Palazzo della Sapienza, this extraordinary church is a masterpiece of baroque architecture. Built by Francesco Borromini between 1642 and 1660, and based on an incredibly complex geometric plan, it combines alternating convex and concave walls with a circular interior capped by a twisted spire. Inside, its pure, light-filled interior features an altarpiece by Pietro da Cortona.

Palazzo della Sapienza, seat of Rome’s university until 1935 and now home to the Italian state archive, is often used to stage temporary exhibitions.