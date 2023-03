An elaborate podium overlooking what was the main square on the Roman Forum, this is where Shakespeare had Mark Antony make his famous 'Friends, Romans, countrymen…' speech, and where politicians would stand to pontificate to the crowds below.

Its name is a reference to the bronze beaks (rostri, or rostra in Latin) taken from ships captured at the battle of Antium in 338 BC and used to decorate the giant platform.