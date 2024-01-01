A few marble remnants are all that survive of the Miliarium Aureum, a bronze-clad column erected by Augustus in 20 BC that served as the symbolic starting point for all Rome's roads. Distances to the empire's provinces, measured in miles from the Servian Walls, were marked on it in gold characters.
