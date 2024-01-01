Criptoportico Neroniano

Ancient Rome

This 130m-long tunnel (accessible only with the SUPER ticket) is where Caligula is thought to have been murdered, and which Nero later used to connect his Domus Aurea to the Palatino. Once decorated by elaborate stucco, it's now rather a dark, dank place despite the piped music and projections of ancient Roman decor.

