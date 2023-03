Most of the Palatino as it appears today is covered by the ruins of Emperor Domitian's vast 1st-century complex, which served as the main imperial palace for 300 years.

The Domus Flavia was the public part of the palace, centred on a grand columned peristyle off which the main halls led. To the north was the emperor's throne room (aula regia); to the west, a basilica where the emperor met advisors; to the south, a large banqueting hall, the triclinium.