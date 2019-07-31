Alba's winemaking-restaurateuring Ceretti family has commissioned a number of site-specific artworks in the region and this never-consecrated chapel is…
Langhe, Roero & Monferrato
Gourmets get ready to indulge: the rolling hills, valleys and townships of southern Piedmont are northern Italy's most redolent pantry, weighed down with sweet hazelnuts, rare white truffles, arborio rice, delicate veal, precious cheeses and Nebbiolo grapes that metamorphose into the magical Barolo and Barbaresco wines. Out here in the damp Po river basin, the food is earthy but sublime, steeped in traditions as old as the towns that foster them. There's Alba, the region's vibrant, pretty capital; Bra, home of the Slow Food Movement; Pollenzo, host to the University of Gastronomic Sciences, and the constellation of charming villages that includes La Morra, Neive, Barolo and Barbaresco. Further north, the Monferrato area occupies a fertile triangle of terrain between Asti, Alessandria and its historical capital, Casale Monferrato. Vineyards fan out in all directions interspersed with castles and celebrated restaurants.
Explore Langhe, Roero & Monferrato
- Cappella del Barolo
Alba's winemaking-restaurateuring Ceretti family has commissioned a number of site-specific artworks in the region and this never-consecrated chapel is…
- CCantine Bosca
Some 28km south of Asti, the Cantine Bosca is one of several historic wineries that produce the famed sparkling wine of the area (the DOCG Asti Spumante,…
- MMuseo del Vino a Barolo
A capricious jaunt through the history of viticulture via light, film and installations, care of the imagination of Swiss designer François Confino (who…
- TTorre di Barbaresco
Take the lift to the rooftop of this restored medieval tower for a sublime view over wine country. You'll see the meandering Tanaro River, various other…
- CCentro Culturale San Giuseppe
A converted church turned cultural centre, this is a lovely place to catch a choral or chamber music performance, or undertake a bracing hike up 134 steps…
- TTorre Troyana o Dell'Orologio
During the late 13th century the region became one of Italy's wealthiest, with 150-odd towers springing up in Asti alone. Of the 12 that remain, only this…
- PPalazzo Mazzetti
This 18th-century residence of the Mazzetti family houses the civic museum and an information office. Downstairs you'll find Roman artefacts and a scale…
- TTorre Campanaria
Dating back to the early 1700s, La Morra's stolid bell tower soars 31m above Piazza Castello. Make your way up the narrow staircases for fine 360-degree…
- CCattedrale di San Lorenzo
There's been a cathedral here since the 12th century, though the current terracotta-brick affair is mostly the result of an almost complete neo-Gothic…
