Located in the village of Sant’Agata Bolognese (20km east of Modena and 35km northwest of Bologna), the museum formerly known as the Lamborghini Museum focuses on the illustrious history and innovation of Lamborghini by decade, dating back to the original 350 GT introduced in 1964. Cars on display here range from classics (Miura, Countach, Diablo, Gallardo) to current (Aventador, Huracán, Urus); touchscreens as well as an interactive car configurator were added in 2019 as part of the museum's rebranding.

Visitors who book ahead can also tour the company factory where Lamborghinis are custom-made by hand – a pretty extraordinary behind-the-scenes look into a fascinating brand and tradition. Buy a zone 3 extraurbano ticket (€3.05) and take bus 576 from Bologna's bus station to Sant’Agata Bolognese. For factory tours, book at least one month in advance (two to three in high season) and bring photo ID (photos are strictly prohibited on the assembly room floor).