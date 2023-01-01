Nazareth Village

If you've ever been curious about day-to-day life in Nazareth in the time of Jesus, consider stopping by this recreation of a 1st-century Galilean farmstead. The wine press, quarries and some of the vineyard terraces are authentically ancient, but everything else – the threshing floor, the burial cave, the olive press, the carpenter’s and weaver’s studios, the synagogue – are recreations that accurately portray life 2000 years ago. Crafts are demonstrated by actors and volunteers in period costume.

Call ahead to find out when guided tours (1¼ hours) in your language are scheduled. Run by the Nazareth Trust (www.nazarethtrust.org), the village is a circuitous 1km west of the Basilica of the Annunciation.