Christ Anglican Church

Nazareth

LoginSave

Consecrated in 1871, this solidly built stone church was only the second Anglican church to be constructed in the Holy Land (the first was in Jerusalem); the spire was finally completed in 2014. Inside, the austere, white-washed walls are softened by Gothic arches, with stained glass adding a dash of colour.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Shrine of the Bab and lower terraces at the Bahai World Center in Haifa, Israel.

    Baha’i Gardens

    19.63 MILES

    These formal gardens flowing down 19 steep terraces to a resplendent domed shrine – the final resting place of the prophet-herald of the Baha’i faith –…

  • 500649340 2015; 4847930; Annunciation; Architecture; Basilica; Basilica of the Annunciation; Christianity; Church; Church of the Annunciation; Courtyard; Dome; Galillee; Horizontal; Israel; Middle Eastern Culture; Nazareth - Israel; No People; Orthodox; Orthodox Church; Outdoors; Palestinian; Photography; Religion; Spirituality; Travel; Exterior of the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth.

    Basilica of the Annunciation

    0.07 MILES

    Dominating the Old City’s skyline is the lantern-topped cupola of this Franciscan-run Roman Catholic basilica, an audacious modernist structure that’s…

  • Ruins of amphitheater in the ancient Roman city. Bet She'an National Park, Israel 165513272 semicircular, stone, ruins, theater, travel, row, past, archeology, destroyed, engineering, column, layers, culture, middle, history, east, old, roman, open, level, israel, building, technology, circular, spectators, bet, area, time, place, architecture, city, arena, seating, tribune, tourism, art, antique, amphitheater, mediterranean, ancient, scene, style, sliced, structure, exterior, pavement, performance, national park, beit, shean

    Beit She’an National Park

    18.3 MILES

    Beit She’an’s extraordinary Roman ruins are the best place in Israel to get a sense of what it was like to live, work and shop in the Roman Empire…

  • Magnificent monastery surrounded by columns and slender tall palms and cypresses. The Church of the Beatitudes is a Catholic church of the Italian Franciscan convent on the Mount of Beatitudes. ; Shutterstock ID 2170188309; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 2170188309

    Mount of the Beatitudes

    19.49 MILES

    Since at least the 4th century, this landscaped hillside is believed to be where Jesus delivered his Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5–7), whose opening…

  • GINOSAR, ISRAEL, SEPTEMBER 15, 2018: An ancient wooden boat found in Ginosar, Israel; Shutterstock ID 1323755573; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 1323755573

    Ancient Galilee Boat

    16.51 MILES

    In 1986, when the level of the Sea of Galilee was particularly low, a local fisherman made an extraordinary discovery: the remains of a wooden boat later…

  • The Cave of the Coffins facade, Bet She'arim National Park, Israel.

    Beit She’arim National Park

    9.74 MILES

    Nestled between Mt Carmel and Lower Galilee, spellbinding Beit She’arim is pitted with ancient catacombs, many of which you can enter. In the 2nd century…

  • A sea cave at Rosh Hanikra, Israel.

    Rosh HaNikra Grottoes

    28.97 MILES

    Bone-white limestone cliffs seem to burst from the deep blue sea at this geological beauty spot straddling the Israel–Lebanon border. A cable car descends…

  • The Zavitan hexagonal pillars pool in Yehudiya Forest Nature Reserve.

    Yehudiya Nature Reserve

    28.7 MILES

    Both casual strollers and experienced hikers – especially those who aren’t averse to getting wet – will find plenty to engage and challenge them in…

View more attractions

Nearby Nazareth attractions

1. Basilica of the Annunciation

0.07 MILES

Dominating the Old City’s skyline is the lantern-topped cupola of this Franciscan-run Roman Catholic basilica, an audacious modernist structure that’s…

2. Synagogue-Church

0.08 MILES

Hidden away in an alleyway off the souq, this humble Crusader-era structure, now a Catholic church, stands on the site of the synagogue where it is…

3. Centre International Marie de Nazareth

0.09 MILES

Almost across the street from the Basilica of the Annunciation, this stunning complex is run by Chemin Neuf, a Roman Catholic community based in France,…

4. White Mosque

0.12 MILES

Built in the late 1700s by Sheikh Abdullah Al Fahum – his tomb can be seen through a glass door off the sanctuary – this mosque is known for its long…

5. St Joseph’s Church

0.12 MILES

Across the courtyard and a grassy park from the upper level of the Basilica of the Annunciation, this neo-Romanesque Franciscan church, built in 1914,…

6. Nazareth Village

0.27 MILES

If you've ever been curious about day-to-day life in Nazareth in the time of Jesus, consider stopping by this recreation of a 1st-century Galilean…

7. Cave of the 40 Holy Monks

0.28 MILES

Under the compound of the Greek Orthodox Bishopric, this network of caves is named after 40 monks believed to have been martyred here by the Romans in the…

8. Basilica of Jesus the Adolescent

0.3 MILES

Built between 1906 and 1923, this neo-Gothic church, with commanding views of Nazareth, has a clean, almost luminescent limestone interior whose delicate…