Christ Anglican Church

Consecrated in 1871, this solidly built stone church was only the second Anglican church to be constructed in the Holy Land (the first was in Jerusalem); the spire was finally completed in 2014. Inside, the austere, white-washed walls are softened by Gothic arches, with stained glass adding a dash of colour.
Nazareth
