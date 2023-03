Hidden away in an alleyway off the souq, this humble Crusader-era structure, now a Catholic church, stands on the site of the synagogue where it is believed that the young Jesus quoted Isaiah (61:1–2 and 58:6) and revealed himself as the fulfilment of Isaiah’s prophesy (Luke 4:15–30). The adjacent Greek Catholic Church (same hours), with its magnificent dome and two bell towers, was constructed in 1887 for the local Melkite Greek Catholic community.