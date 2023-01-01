Centre International Marie de Nazareth

Almost across the street from the Basilica of the Annunciation, this stunning complex is run by Chemin Neuf, a Roman Catholic community based in France, as a venue for ecumenical work among Christians and for inter-religious dialogue. The peaceful rooftop gardens, landscaped with plants mentioned in the Bible, afford 360-degree panoramas, while in the basement there are in situ ruins from as far back as the First Temple period.

A four-room multimedia presentation, available in 14 languages, illustrates biblical highlights (from Creation to the Resurrection), with an emphasis on the lives of Mary and Jesus. Films in 16 languages are shown; some can also be watched on www.netforgod.tv. Prayers (in French) are held at 6pm daily. Wheelchair accessible.