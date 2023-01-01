Basilica of Jesus the Adolescent

Built between 1906 and 1923, this neo-Gothic church, with commanding views of Nazareth, has a clean, almost luminescent limestone interior whose delicate arches and soaring vaults can only be described as ‘very French’. It owes its name to the fact that Jesus spent much of his early life in Nazareth.

Located along the Jesus Trail, the church is inside the École Jésus Adolescent, a school run by a Catholic religious order, the Salesians of Don Bosco.

The church is a steep, 2km walk from the Old City, or you can take bus 15 from Paulus VI St. From the school's big, sliding steel gate, head left up the stairs and, at the top, enter the door to your right; the church is at the end of the long hallway.