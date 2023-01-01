Built in the late 1700s by Sheikh Abdullah Al Fahum – his tomb can be seen through a glass door off the sanctuary – this mosque is known for its long-standing support of harmony between Nazareth’s different faith communities. You can leave your shoes on, except on the rugs. The office, to the right of the door, has scarves for women to cover their heads, and information sheets in English.

The interior and the courtyard, with a fountain for ablutions, are mostly modern. The colour white symbolises simplicity, purity, unity and peace.