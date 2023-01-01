Wicklow Brewery

Engaging hour-long tours at this craft brewery guide you through the brewing process, from milling local grains to mashing, whirlpooling, fermenting, maturing and, finally, kegging. Beers are preservative-free and use the brewery's own well water. St Kevins Red Ale and the spicy Gingerknut IPA are standouts. Tours include five tastings (often featuring experimental brews). On weekends you can stop by the brewery's beer hall for a pint; live-music concerts regularly take place amid the kettles and tanks.

Its brews are also available on tap and by the bottle at the attached Mickey Finns Pub.