Killruddery House & Gardens

A stunning mansion in the Elizabethan Revival style, Killruddery has been home to the Brabazon family (the earls of Meath) since 1618 and has one of the oldest gardens in Ireland, with a magnificent orangery built in 1852 and chock-full of statuary and plant life. Compulsory 45-minute guided tours lead you through the impressive house, designed by architects Richard Morrisson and his son William in 1820. It's 2km south of Bray just off the R768.

The house was reduced to its present-day still-huge proportions by the 14th earl in 1953; he was obviously looking for something a little more bijou.

An excellent farmers market sets up from 10am to 3pm on Saturdays year-round.