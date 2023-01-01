Powerscourt Waterfall

On the southern edge of the Powerscourt Estate, 6km south of Powerscourt House, is this picturesque waterfall. At 121m it's the highest in Ireland (though it's a cascade, rather than a single drop) and is at its most impressive after heavy rain. The waterfall is signposted from the main estate entrance; walking is not recommended, as the route lies on narrow roads with no footpath.

A nature trail around the base of the waterfall takes you past giant redwoods, ancient oaks, beech, birch and rowan trees. There are plenty of birds in the vicinity, including the chaffinch, cuckoo, chiffchaff, raven and willow warbler.