Marlay Park, 9km south of the city centre, is a wonderful 83-hectare open space, with 17th-century buildings, wooded areas, duck ponds, abundant wildlife, a walled garden, a sculpture trail and a craft centre. Kids will love the fairy bridge, massive playground, BMX cycle track, skateboard park and, in summer, the minitrain (3pm to 5pm May to September), which jostles around a field track.