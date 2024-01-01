Herbert Park

A gorgeous swathe of green lawns, ponds and flower beds near the Royal Dublin Society Showground. Sandwiched between prosperous Ballsbridge and Donnybrook, the park runs along the River Dodder. There are tennis courts and a kids’ playground here too.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Newgrange Megalithic Passage Tomb

    Newgrange

    27.3 MILES

    Newgrange is one of the most remarkable prehistoric sites in Europe, famous for the illumination of its passage and tomb during the winter solstice sun…

  • DUBLIN, IRELAND - FEB 15: The Long Room in the Trinity College Library on Feb 15, 2014 in Dublin, Ireland. Trinity College Library is the largest library in Ireland and home to The Book of Kells.

    Old Library & Book of Kells

    1.49 MILES

    Trinity's greatest treasures are found within the Old Library and the incredible Long Room is one of the most photographed rooms in Dublin, for good…

  • August 2019: A tour group on the floor of the Victorian main hall in the Kilmainham Gaol, a former prison which is now a museum. 

    Kilmainham Gaol

    3.25 MILES

    If you have any desire to understand Irish history – especially the long-running resistance to British colonial rule – then a visit to this former prison…

  • Dublin, Ireland - August 3, 2013: Visitors under the Campanile of the Trinity College

    Trinity College

    1.51 MILES

    Trinity College Dublin is Ireland's most prestigious university, a collection of elegant Georgian and Victorian buildings, cobbled squares and nature…

  • DUBLIN, IRELAND - 10th June, 2017: the beautiful architecture of the National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin city centre

    National Gallery

    1.2 MILES

    A magnificent Caravaggio and a breathtaking collection of works by Jack B Yeats – William Butler Yeats' younger brother – are the main reasons to visit…

  • People at Slane Castle, Slane, Ireland

    Slane Castle

    29.68 MILES

    Slane Castle is a 300-year-old sprawling estate on the banks of the River Boyne in County Meath.  The neo-gothic castle and grounds  are open to visitors…

  • DUBLIN, IRELAND - APR 1: The Guinness Storehouse Brewery at St. James Gate, Dublin Ireland on April 1, 2013. Guinness brewery was founded in 1759 in Dublin, Ireland, by Arthur Guinness.

    Guinness Storehouse

    2.38 MILES

    The most popular attraction in Dublin is this multimedia homage to Guinness. An old fermentation plant in the St James's Gate Brewery has been converted…

  • A replica of a tenement room from the early 20th century, 14 Henrietta Street.

    14 Henrietta Street

    2.3 MILES

    Explore behind the facade of one of Dublin's famous Georgian townhouses, carefully restored to gently peel back layers of complex social history over 250…

Nearby Dublin attractions

1. National Print Museum

0.62 MILES

You don’t have to be into printing to enjoy this quirky little museum, where personalised guided tours (11.30am daily and 2.30pm Monday to Friday) are…

2. Patrick Kavanagh Statue

0.77 MILES

A bronze sculpture of Patrick Kavanagh (1904–67), erected in 1968, shows the poet with arms and legs crossed in one of his favourite spots. It is inspired…

4. Origin Gallery

0.88 MILES

A relaxed space on the 1st floor of a Georgian terrace, Origin functions primarily as a showcase for artists who’ve stayed at the gallery’s County Kerry…

5. Fitzwilliam Square

0.92 MILES

The smallest of Dublin’s great Georgian squares was completed in 1825. William Dargan (1799–1867), the railway pioneer and founder of the National Gallery…

6. Number 29 Lower Fitzwilliam Street

0.93 MILES

This carefully restored Georgian home, owned by the Electricity Supply Board (ESB), is closed until 2020 while the ESB rebuilds its headquarters next door…

7. Art Market

1.04 MILES

If you fancy picking up a piece of local art directly from the artist, the Sunday art market, where the work of 100 odd artists is hung on the railings of…

8. Merrion Square

1.06 MILES

Merrion Sq is the most prestigious and, arguably, the most elegant of Dublin's Georgian squares. Its well-kept lawns and tended flower beds are flanked on…