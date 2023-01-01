St Stephen’s ‘Pepper Canister’ Church

Built in 1825 in Greek Revival style and commonly known as the ‘pepper canister’ on account of its appearance, St Stephen’s is one of Dublin’s most attractive and distinctive churches, and looks particularly fetching at twilight when its exterior lights have just come on.

It occasionally hosts classical concerts, but don’t go out of your way to see the interior. It’s only open during services, usually held at 11am Sunday and 11.30am Wednesday, with an extra one at 11am on Friday in July and August.