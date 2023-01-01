Fitzwilliam Square

The smallest of Dublin’s great Georgian squares was completed in 1825. William Dargan (1799–1867), the railway pioneer and founder of the National Gallery, lived at No 2, and the artist Jack B Yeats (1871–1957) lived at No 18. In 2017 it began hosting a summer market of more than a dozen vendors.

It’s the only one left where the central garden is still the private domain of the square’s residents. Look out for the attractive 18th- and 19th-century metal coal-hole covers. The square is now a centre for the medical profession.