Royal Hibernian Academy (RHA) Gallagher Gallery

This large, well-lit gallery at the end of a serene Georgian cul-de-sac has a grand name to fit its exalted reputation as one of the most prestigious exhibition spaces for modern and contemporary art in Ireland. Its exhibitions are usually of a very high quality, and well worth a visit.

The big event is the Annual Exhibition, held in May, which shows the work of those artists deemed worthy enough by the selection committee that is made up of members of the academy (easily identified amid the huge throng that attends the opening by their scholars’ gowns). The show is a mix of technically proficient artists, Sunday painters and the odd outstanding talent.