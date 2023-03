This gleaming Edwardian pile opened as the Royal College of Science in 1911 before being transformed into government offices in 1989. Free 40-minute tours include the Taoiseach’s (Prime Minister's) office, the Cabinet Room and the ceremonial staircase with a stunning stained-glass window – designed by Evie Hone (1894–1955) for the 1939 New York Trade Fair. Pick up tickets from 9.30am on the day of the tour at the Clare St entrance of the National Gallery.