Number 29 Lower Fitzwilliam Street

This carefully restored Georgian home, owned by the Electricity Supply Board (ESB), is closed until 2020 while the ESB rebuilds its headquarters next door. In the meantime, you can still get a glimpse inside courtesy of a virtual tour, available on the website.

What you won't hear is the terrible tale of how the ESB came to own this house in the first place: in order to build its original headquarters in the 1960s, the government granted it permission to tear down 16 Georgian houses, breaking up Europe's most perfect Georgian row.