Irish-Jewish Museum

Housed in an old synagogue, this jam-packed museum tells the story of Ireland's Jewish community over the last 150 years. Amid the old photos and artefacts is memorabilia from WWII, including a Star of David arm patch and the marriage certificate of Ester Steinberg, the only known Irish victim of the Holocaust.

The museum is in the (now) trendy neighbourhood of Portobello, which once had a 5000-strong Jewish community and was known as Little Jerusalem. It was opened in 1985 by the Belfast-born, then-Israeli president, Chaim Herzog.