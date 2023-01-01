Dublin Liberties Distillery

Housed in a 400-year-old building is Dublin's newest distillery venture, which opened in 2019 and cements the Liberties' newly established rep as a centre for whiskey production. There's a standard tour, where you learn about the distilling process and finish with a tasting of three whiskeys – the Dubliner, the Dublin Liberties and the Dead Rabbit – although these have all been distilled elsewhere as it'll be at least three years before any of the distillate can be called whiskey.

There's also an Experience tour (€32) where you get to taste six whiskeys, and plans are afoot for a Master Blender experience (€100).