These beautiful gardens may not have the sculpted elegance of the other city parks, but they never get too crowded and the warden won't bark at you if you walk on the grass. They were designed by Ninian Niven in 1863 as the private grounds of Iveagh House and include a rustic grotto, a cascade, a fountain, a maze and a rosarium. Enter the gardens from Clonmel St, off Harcourt St.