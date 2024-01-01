Adam's Tree

Grafton Street & St Stephen's Green

Between the bandstand and the James Joyce statue in St Stephen's Green is a young oak tree at the base of which are scattered the ashes of guitarist Adam Roth (1958–2015), a stalwart of New York's alternative rock scene since 1979. He was a regular visitor to Dublin.

