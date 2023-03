Along Bray's seafront promenade, this kids' walking trail links up five brightly coloured murals created by children's author and illustrator Chris Judge and 50 local children. Together, the murals tell the story of Maeve, a young giant who is searching for a home for her family, encountering monsters and mythical figures along the way. The trail is 1.5km long; download a free map from the website (there's also a free app).