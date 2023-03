Spread across Goat Castle and St Begnet’s Church, this heritage centre has models, displays and exhibitions on Dalkey's history. There's a Living History tour in the format of a theatre performance, and a Writers' Gallery covering the town's rich literary heritage – from Samuel Beckett (who was born here) and Maeve Binchy (who was born near here) to Joseph O'Connor (who lives here). The centre also organises guided tours.