The red, 20m-high Poolbeg Lighthouse is the most handsome and conspicuous landmark in Dublin Bay. It was rebuilt in 1820 to replace an original lighthouse from 1768. You'll need your own transport to get to the wall (otherwise it's a 1km walk from Ringsend), but once there, the 800m walk to the lighthouse rewards you with a stunning view of the bay and the city behind you, a view best enjoyed just before sunset on a summer's evening.