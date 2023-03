An eye-catching 2m marble bust of folk singer Luke Kelly by award-winning German artist Vera Klute stands on the street where Kelly was born in 1940. Three thousand individual strands of patinated copper wire make up Kelly's famous head of curly hair and wiry beard, but it's the pose that has generated most of the commentary: Klute captured Kelly with eyes firmly closed and mouth open in song – which some point out looks like he's in the throes of orgasm.