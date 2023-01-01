One of the city's most original tourist attractions is an exact working replica of a 19th-century 'coffin ship', as the sailing boats that transported starving emigrants away from Ireland during the Famine were gruesomely known – even if the original Jeanie Johnston suffered no deaths in 16 journeys between 1848 and 1855, carrying a total of 2500 passengers. A small on-board museum details the harrowing plight of a typical journey, which usually took around 47 days.

The ship also operates as a Sail Training vessel, with journeys taking place from May to September. If you are visiting during these times, check the website for details of when it will be in dock.