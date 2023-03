At the head of the Glencree Valley, this cemetery is dedicated to the 134 German servicemen who died in Ireland during WWI and particularly WWII. Many of those interred belonged to the Kriegsmarine (Navy) or Luftwaffe (Air Force). Also buried at the cemetery is one Abwehr (Secret Service member), Hermann Görtz, who parachuted into the country in 1940 – fearing deportation in 1947, he committed suicide by swallowing a vial of poison.