Connemara and Galway Bay Rail Tour from Dublin
Departing from Dublin Heuston Station, you'll catch the train to Galway (light breakfast available onboard). The trip takes you through Ireland's midlands, crossing vast tracts of peat (turf) boglands and across the mighty Shannon River at Athlone.On arrival in Galway, you'll transfer to your waiting coach and head into the magnificent scenery of this region known as Connemara (inlets of the sea).
2-Day Connemara and Galway Bay Tour from Dublin by Train
This 2-day guided trip by rail and comfortable coach includes an overnight stay in a 4-star hotel plus breakfast – a wonderful way to experience Ireland!Day 1: Dublin – Galway BayUpon check-in at Dublin Heuston Station for your 1:25pm train departure, meet your host and head to your first destination – Galway Bay. As you move through Ireland's midlands, your journey takes you past an interesting landscape of peat bogs before crossing over the Shannon River at Athlone. When you arrive in Galway, transfer by coach to your hotel, conveniently located close to the train station. If you’d like, spend your evening exploring Galway at your leisure.Overnight: 4-star hotel in GalwayDay 2: Galway Bay – Dublin (B)Enjoy breakfast in the company of your tour group before pickup from your hotel. Aboard your comfortable coach, take in the magnificent scenery as you drive through the region known as Connemara (meaning, ‘inlets of the sea’).First, stop in the fishing village of Leenane for a visit to the world-famous Kylemore Abbey. Explore the visitor center and learn about the Benedictine monastery as well as the Kylemore Castle, built in the late 19th century. If you wish, visit the 6-acre (2-hectare) Walled Victorian Garden -- the only one of its kind, built over bogland. Stroll past a mountain stream to see flowers, the kitchen garden and the beautifully restored Victorian glass houses. (Discounted entrance fees to the Kylemore visitor center and Victorian Garden are at your own expense.)You'll have the opportunity to purchase lunch before re-boarding the coach. Then, enjoy scenic views of the Irish countryside – including lovely lakes, stone walls and the charming thatched cottages of Connemara. Pass the mountain ranges of the Twelve Bens and Maumturks, continuing along the northern shores of Galway to the train station. From there, board your return train to Dublin, arriving around 9:45pm.
4-Day Irish Castles and Gardens Small-Group Tour from Dublin
Day 1: Dublin - Killaloe/BallinaYou depart Dublin and travel west through the Midlands to Emo Court House, an 18th century neoclassical mansion set in stunning parkland and gardens. There’s time for a stroll in the grounds and refreshments in the excellent tea rooms.Continuing west through the Slieve Bloom Mountains, you arrive at the unique Birr Castle. You can learn about the bygone age of scientific discovery at the Great Telescope, the largest in the world for over 70 years. The castle is a private residence but the substantial and beautiful grounds are open to the public, as are the excellent exhibitions. The tour continues south to the twin towns of Killaloe, Co Clare and Ballina, Co Tipperary - situated on the banks of the River Shannon - where you will spend your first night.Day 2: Killaloe/Ballina - Carrick on ShannonBegin the day travelling through the counties of Tipperary, Offaly and Roscommon, and experience the best of rural Ireland. You pass along the shores of Lough Derg and a scenic drive from here brings you to Clonmacnoise - an early Christian site in a beautiful setting on the banks of the River Shannon. You head through Athlone and then northwards alongside Lough Ree to the grandeur of Strokestown Park. This great mansion house sits in stunning grounds and hosts a fascinating museum about the great famine. From here, you drive a short distance to the bustling town of Carrick-on-Shannon, your home for the next two nights.Day 3: Northern Ireland A relaxed day exploring the Lakelands in County Leitrim awaits and County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland. You visit Florence Court, one the grandest 18th century country houses in Ireland and a former home of the Earls of Enniskillen. The lush parkland and majestic grounds are the perfect opportunity for photos. You stop at the nearby historic market town of Enniskillen, where you can view the impressive 600 year old castle atop the banks of the River Erne. Later we head back to Carrick-on-Shannon where the rest of the day is yours to explore this popular inland resort. Day 4: Carrick on Shannon - DublinIn the morning we head to the heritage town of Kells and the famous monastic site where the Book of Kells was created. This phenomenal ancient treasure exhibits the height of medieval design and craftsmanship. You have time to take a leisurely lunch amongst the historic sites of St Columba’s Church and the traditional High Crosses. After lunch, you travel through the flourishing countryside to Trim Castle, the setting for the movie “Braveheart”. Relive the scenes from the film as you explore the massive three storied keep, a structure so large that it took over 30 years to build.Weather permitting; you head for the ancient Hill of Tara, the traditional seat of more than 140 Kings of Ireland. From this regal site, you head back to Dublin.