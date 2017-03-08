Welcome to Ring of Kerry
The smaller but equally scenic Skellig Ring, which spins off the loop, is less travelled as the roads are too narrow for tour buses.
Centred on the Ring, the 700-sq-km Kerry International Dark-Sky Reserve (http://kerrydarksky.com) was designated in 2014. Low light pollution offers fantastic stargazing when skies are clear.
If you want to get further off the beaten track, explore the interior of the peninsula – on foot along the eastern section of the Kerry Way from Killarney to Glenbeigh, or by car or bike on the minor roads that cut through the hills, notably the Ballaghisheen Pass between Killorglin and Waterville, or the Ballaghbeama Gap from Glenbeigh to Gearha Bridge on the R568.
The Ring of Kerry and Killarney National Park Tour
There is an unspoilt nature to Ireland's most beautiful region and the Ring of Kerry provides many unforgettable memories as it passes through many picturesque villages such as Glenbeigh, Waterville and Sneem.Your return to Killarney is via Ladies View, the famous Lakes of Killarney and through the Oakwoods of Killarney's magnificent National Park.
Blarney Castle, Ring of Kerry, Cliffs of Moher 3-Day Rail Tour
Departing from Dublin Heuston Station, you'll catch the train to Cork and coach to the famous Blarney Castle. There'll be time here for you to kiss the famous stone, and enjoy some free time for shopping and lunch (own expense) in the village of Blarney before returning to Cork for a short city tour.You'll then transfer to Cobh, where the Queenstown Story Heritage Center is located in the beautifully restored Victorian railway station and transatlantic terminal. This was the embarkation point for generations of Irish emigrants from famine times to recent years.Transferring back to Cork station, you'll catch the train to Killarney to stay in comfortable bed and breakfast accommodation (with en-suite facilities). Your evening in Killarney is free.Next day, you'll take the lovely Ring of Kerry coastal drive around the Iveragh Peninsula, flanked by Dingle Bay. The stunning mountain and coastal scenery includes the famous Lakes of Killarney.After spending another night in Killarney, you'll tour Limerick City before continuing to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park. Next you'll visit the stunning Cliffs of Moher and Black Head, the Burren and Galway Bay, before returning to Dublin.
Private Tour: Ring of Kerry from Killarney
The "Ring of Kerry" is a spectacular scenic route in south west Ireland. A private tour is the best way to enjoy all the sights and scenery the route has to offer. You can fully be in charge of the itinerary. Compared with coach tours, we can make more stops (of your choice) and travel to places where buses have no access.The Ring of Kerry is a world-famous route following the N70, N71 and R562 roads in a circular direction around the Iveragh peninsula. The route starts in the town Killarney and passes through the towns and villages of (in order): Killorglin, Cahersiveen, Waterville, Sneem, Kenmare, and finally back to Killarney.A private tour of the Ring of Kerry has great advantages. Of course you can visit the well known places of interest (for example: Muckross House and Gardens, Coomakista Pass, Kerry Bog Village and the Torc Waterfalls). In addition, we can show you lesser known places that are equally impressive. These lesser know areas are; Cromwell's Bridge is a mysterious bridge in the center of Kenmare. Folklore goes it does not get its name from Oliver Cromwell but is named after the Irish word croimeal - which means mustache! The Stone Circle in Kenmare is the largest of its kind in south-western Ireland. The Skelligs Ring boasts panoramic views of massive cliffs. The Skellig Islands can be seen in the distance. On Valentia Island, humans have been active from at least 4,560 B.C. Along with stunning scenery, Valentia Island is home to the Skellig Experience and Valentia Heritage Museum. At the Valentia Slate Quarry, to this day slate is being mined. Slate from here was used for the Opera House in Paris and Westminster Palace in London! Cahergall Fort, Leacanabuiaile Fort and Ballycarbery Castle are all great medieval forts around Cahersiveen. As old as they are, they still dominate the area present-day! On our private tour, we can stop anywhere you like. You will not miss any Kodak-moments and we can advise you on great places to have lunch, coffee or an Irish pint of plain.Several variations on the official route exist, that include for example Valentia Island and Saint Finian's Bay. The tour can take you to all these places, including of course the famous highlights such as the Gap of Dunloe, Kerry Bog Village, Derrynane House and Gardens, Valentia Island, Muckross House and Ross Castle.
2-Day Cork, Blarney Castle, Ring of Kerry by Rail from Dublin
Departing from Dublin Heuston Station, you'll catch the train to Cork and then travel by coach to the famous Blarney Castle. There'll be time here for you to kiss the famous stone, and enjoy some free time for shopping and lunch in the village of Blarney before returning to Cork for a short city tour.You'll then transfer to Cobh, where the Queenstown Story Heritage Center is located in the beautifully restored Victorian railway station and transatlantic terminal. This was the embarkation point for generations of Irish emigrants from famine times to recent years.Transferring back to Cork station, you'll catch the train to Killarney to stay in comfortable bed and breakfast accommodation (with en-suite facilities). Your evening in Killarney is free.Next day, you'll take the lovely Ring of Kerry coastal drive around the Iveragh Peninsula, flanked by Dingle Bay. The stunning mountain and coastal scenery includes the famous Lakes of Killarney.Your return train to Dublin departs Killarney at 5:50pm and arrives at Dublin Heuston at 9:15pm.
4-Day Ring of Kerry, Cliffs of Moher, Galway from Dublin
Departing from Dublin Heuston Station, you'll catch the train to Cork and then travel by coach to the famous Blarney Castle. You'll then transfer to Cobh, where the Queenstown Story Heritage Center tells the story of Ireland's emigrants to the New World.Next day, you'll take the lovely Ring of Kerry coastal drive around the Iveragh Peninsula, flanked by Dingle Bay. The stunning mountain and coastal scenery is not to be missed, and includes the famous Lakes of Killarney.After another night in Killarney, you'll tour Limerick City before continuing to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park. After a pub lunch in the village of Doolin, it's time to visit the stunning Cliffs of Moher, Black Head, the Burren and Galway Bay.After starting the day with a full Irish breakfast, you'll head into magnificent Connemara, visiting Clifden, Kylemore Abbey (reduced admission rate), Leenane and Killary Harbor (Ireland's only fjord) or Roundstone, the Coral Beach and the Sky Road.After admiring the wild Atlantic coastline, it's time to return to Galway to catch your train to Dublin Heuston, arriving at 8:50pm.
Ring of Kerry Full-Day Guided Tour from Cork
Killarney Regularly voted the most beautiful town in Ireland, Killarney is the gateway to both Ring of Kerry and Dingle Peninsula. Nestled in the valley beneath Ireland's highest mountain range, and surrounded by lakes Killarney boasts some of the most beautiful scenery in Ireland. Lined with lovely shops, pubs and traditional arts and crafts stores, this true gem is a must see for every traveler who visits our motherland. Killorglin Pass through Killorglin, the home of the ancient Celtic festival Puck Fair. Dating back to 1613., this is one of the oldest festivals in the world where a goat is crowned king of the village and placed on a pedestal for 3 day in August each year. People come from far and wide to pay homage to the king goat and enjoy the festivities of street stalls, music, and much more. This section of the tour takes you along part of the famous "Ring of Kerry" driving route. Dingle Bay Enjoy a scenic drive along some parts of the famous Dingle Peninsula. We stop for photos en route with amazing views of Dingle Bay, Skellig rocks, Inch beach. . This ideal setting is perfect for panoramic photographs admits the Wild Atlantic Way. Waterville Picturesque little village overlooking Ballinskelligs Bay with its own beautiful beach, famed by the Skellig Rocks with their early Christian monastery. A regular visitor, Charlie Chaplin loved Waterville and hence the statue in his honor, unveiled in 1998. It is also home to one of Ireland's finest golf clubs and most famed footballer Mick O'Dwyer and Mick O'Connell. Sneem Stop in the charming village of Sneem. This is one of Ireland's most colorful and charming villages. With two squares and a beautiful bridge in the middle of the village, this is where the River Sneem meets the currents of Kenmare Bay. It was also the regular holiday choice or Charles de Gaulle. Killarney National Park One of the most beautiful and admired national parks in the world, Killarney national park was the first of its kind established in Ireland in 1932. With magnificent views of the Lakes of Killarney and Black Valley, the park gives you an opportunity to enjoy a walk in this amazing landscape and spend time strolling along the lakes. Torc Waterfall Torc Waterfall is a 18m high waterfall which cascades through the wooded Friers Glenn. Take a stop at this magnificent natural site of beauty. Enjoy a short walk , and maybe even see the red deer which are well known inhabitants of the Killarney national park . The waterfall has a public hiking path that stretches to the top of Torc Mountain. Return to Cork Relax as the tour makes its way over the Cork and Kerry mountains back to the rebel city at approx 7 pm after a fun-filled, inspired and most memorable day at the Ring of Kerry.