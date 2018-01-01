Welcome to Pulau Bintan

Just across the water from Singapore, Pulau Bintan markets itself as a high-end playground for well-heeled visitors from Singapore and beyond. Top-end resorts huddle around the Lagoi area on the island’s north coast – in close proximity to Singapore. The east coast around Pantai Trikora is more affordable.

Skip the pricey, all-inclusive Lagoi resorts and instead explore Bintan's cultural heart in the area around the island's largest town, Tanjung Pinang. A world away from ultra-clean Singapore, the noisy, dusty streets and mishmash of building styles exude a rustic charm.

Small boats run locals and visitors to Senggarang, where you'll find a Chinese village on stilts, and Penyengat, a small island with royal tombs, palaces, a mosque and a wonderfully rural atmosphere.

Bintan’s east coast is lined with laid-back beaches such as Pantai Trikora, the main stretch of sand. Further north up the coast is the remote and practically deserted Mutiara Beach.

