On Pulau Bintan's far northeast tip, Berakit is a small, curious fishing village populated with Orang Laut (which translates to 'people of the sea'), a nomadic ethnic group known traditionally to reside in boats out at sea across the Malay region. Here they have a permanent settlement in stilt houses built over the water. Also in the village are two large igloo-shaped kilns that were used to produce charcoal, as well as a small church.

The Museum Bahari Bintan on Pulau Bintan's east coast has good information on the Orang Laut's lifestyle and background.