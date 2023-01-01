Vihara Dharma Sasana

This well-maintained temple complex, looking out to sea, is accessed through a beautifully decorative Chinese archway and contains three main temples. The oldest two, and the first ones you approach after walking through the archway, are thought to be between 200 and 300 years old, although they have been repainted and repaired many times. Their roof carvings are particularly ornate. Behind them is a more modern temple and two huge and very colourful Buddha statues.

To get to the temples, either tell your Tanjung Pinang boatman to take you directly to the temple jetty or go to the usual Senggarang jetty (6000Rp to 8000Rp). Once you've made your way to dry land, you'll easily spot the archway entrance to the complex. A taxi from Tanjung Pinang is around 150,000Rp.