Cetiya Bodhi Sasana

This small Chinese temple down by the docks can actually be seen from the water as you leave on boats to Senggarang. There's a small open-air stage in front of it, where Chinese opera performances are sometimes held. Frenetic dragon-boat races start here every year during the Dragon Boat Festival (the fifth day of the fifth lunar month).

To get here, turn left out of the ferry terminal, walk about 500m down the main road, then turn left down Jl Plantar. Just before you reach the water, turn left to the temple. The area here is a fascinating maze of alleyways and market stalls.