Museum Bahari Bintan

This fascinating maritime museum is a surprising find along this sleepy coastal road. Housed within a building shaped like a ship, it has an unlikely setting in the middle of an Islamic study centre, which doubles as a tourist information office. It has beautifully presented exhibits that cover local curiosities such as the kelong (floating fishing buildings) you'll see out to sea and detailed model ships, and it provides interesting background on the lifestyle of the nomadic Orang Laut sea tribes.