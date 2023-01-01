When heading to Senggarang from Tanjung Pinang by boat, unless you ask to dock at the temples, you'll be dropped off at the jetties at Senggarang's so-called Chinatown. This residential village sits propped up over the ocean on stilts – some dwellings are a little precarious looking. Spend some time wandering the rustic laneways. Most of the house doors are open so you can have a peek inside; you'll usually spot a religious shrine.

The community is believed to have been here since the 18th century, and is predominantly Teochew Chinese.