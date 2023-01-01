Banyan Tree Temple

This particularly unusual temple is housed in a building dating from the early 19th century. Originally owned by a wealthy Chinese man, believed to be buried here, the building has, over the years, been swallowed up by the roots of a large banyan tree. It's only in recent decades that the site has become a shrine, as locals and devotees from further afield began to come here to give offerings and ask for blessings.

You can get back to the jetty from here without returning to the Vihara Dharma Sasana temple complex; just take the first left on your way back.