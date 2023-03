Housed in an attractive building built by the Dutch in 1918, this small museum is full of mostly Chinese artefacts – coins, pottery, musical instruments, clothing and jewellery – but lacks English captions. Look out for the old caping, a type of chastity belt. To get here, turn left out of the Tanjung Pinang ferry terminal and keep walking to the end of the road, then turn right at Vihara Bhatra Sasana and it's soon on your left.