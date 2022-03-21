Pulau Penyenget, reached by frequent boats (7000Rp) from the Tanjung Pinang pier, was once the capital of the Riau rajahs. The ruins of the old palace of…
Riau
The landscape and character of Riau province is distinct from northern and western Sumatra. Rather than being shaped by mountains and volcanoes, Riau’s character was carved by rivers and narrow ocean passages. Trading towns sprang up along the important navigation route of the Strait of Melaka, across which Riau claims cultural cousins.
For the port towns, such as Pekanbaru, and the Riau Islands, proximity to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur has ensured greater access to the outside world than the towns of the interior Sumatran jungle. The discovery of oil and gas reserves has also built an educated and middle-class population in Pekanbaru.
The interior of the province more closely resembles Sumatra as a whole: sparse population, dense jungle, Buddhist temple ruins, surviving pockets of nomadic peoples (including the Sakai, Kubu and Jambisal) and endangered species, such as the Sumatran rhinoceros and tiger.
Explore Riau
- PPulau Penyenget
Pulau Penyenget, reached by frequent boats (7000Rp) from the Tanjung Pinang pier, was once the capital of the Riau rajahs. The ruins of the old palace of…
- MMuseum Bahari Bintan
This fascinating maritime museum is a surprising find along this sleepy coastal road. Housed within a building shaped like a ship, it has an unlikely…
- VVihara Dharma Sasana
This well-maintained temple complex, looking out to sea, is accessed through a beautifully decorative Chinese archway and contains three main temples. The…
- CCandi Muara Takus
Hidden away in a jungle clearing halfway between Bukittinggi and Pekanbaru are these low-key Buddhist temple ruins, believed to date to the 11th century…
- BBerakit
On Pulau Bintan's far northeast tip, Berakit is a small, curious fishing village populated with Orang Laut (which translates to 'people of the sea'), a…
- BBanyan Tree Temple
This particularly unusual temple is housed in a building dating from the early 19th century. Originally owned by a wealthy Chinese man, believed to be…
- CChinatown
When heading to Senggarang from Tanjung Pinang by boat, unless you ask to dock at the temples, you'll be dropped off at the jetties at Senggarang's so…
- MMuseum Sang Nila Utama
This museum does an excellent job in detailing Riau culture, with interesting displays on ceremonial clothing, architecture, traditional artefacts, batik…
- SSultan Sulaiman Badrul Alamsyah
Housed in an attractive building built by the Dutch in 1918, this small museum is full of mostly Chinese artefacts – coins, pottery, musical instruments,…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Riau.
See
Pulau Penyenget
Pulau Penyenget, reached by frequent boats (7000Rp) from the Tanjung Pinang pier, was once the capital of the Riau rajahs. The ruins of the old palace of…
See
Museum Bahari Bintan
This fascinating maritime museum is a surprising find along this sleepy coastal road. Housed within a building shaped like a ship, it has an unlikely…
See
Vihara Dharma Sasana
This well-maintained temple complex, looking out to sea, is accessed through a beautifully decorative Chinese archway and contains three main temples. The…
See
Candi Muara Takus
Hidden away in a jungle clearing halfway between Bukittinggi and Pekanbaru are these low-key Buddhist temple ruins, believed to date to the 11th century…
See
Berakit
On Pulau Bintan's far northeast tip, Berakit is a small, curious fishing village populated with Orang Laut (which translates to 'people of the sea'), a…
See
Banyan Tree Temple
This particularly unusual temple is housed in a building dating from the early 19th century. Originally owned by a wealthy Chinese man, believed to be…
See
Chinatown
When heading to Senggarang from Tanjung Pinang by boat, unless you ask to dock at the temples, you'll be dropped off at the jetties at Senggarang's so…
See
Museum Sang Nila Utama
This museum does an excellent job in detailing Riau culture, with interesting displays on ceremonial clothing, architecture, traditional artefacts, batik…
See
Sultan Sulaiman Badrul Alamsyah
Housed in an attractive building built by the Dutch in 1918, this small museum is full of mostly Chinese artefacts – coins, pottery, musical instruments,…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Riau
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.